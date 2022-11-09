Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 778.2% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 194,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,691 shares of company stock valued at $43,665,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

