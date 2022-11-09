Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,532 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 56.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Huber Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 6.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 3,047,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

