Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,503. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

