Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 26,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,471. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.