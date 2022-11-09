Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.59. 118,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

