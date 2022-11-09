Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 349,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 83,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

