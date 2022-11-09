Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NKE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. 419,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

