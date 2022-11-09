Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,051. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

