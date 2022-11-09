Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 659,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

