Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 182,943 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.4% during the second quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 244,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,089,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 422,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 23,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

