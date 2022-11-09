NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 3,000.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextNav Stock Performance

NextNav stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.08. NextNav has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NextNav

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti acquired 670,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $2,045,833.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 670,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextNav by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

See Also

