NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 140,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.