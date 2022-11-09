NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

