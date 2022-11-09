NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Decreased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

