NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) were down 11.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 15,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 949,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $109,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.