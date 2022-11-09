New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.63 million. New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS.

NEWR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NEWR stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 874,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $248,431.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,430.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,387,528. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

