New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.89

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 2068759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

