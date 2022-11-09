Neil Saunders Sells 118,492 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 5,342,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

