Needham & Company LLC Boosts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MODN. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE MODN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $33,724,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $5,003,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.