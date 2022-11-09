Needham & Company LLC Boosts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MODN. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Model N Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE MODN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 2,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $33,724,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $9,327,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 5.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,984,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,500,000 after acquiring an additional 240,267 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 6.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $5,003,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.