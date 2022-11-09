Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.59. 8,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3671 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

