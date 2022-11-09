Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 35.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00005976 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $20.81 million and $8.02 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 46.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,651,395 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

