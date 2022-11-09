Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.73. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.