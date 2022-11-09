Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE NTZ opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.73. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
