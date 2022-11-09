Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $263.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

