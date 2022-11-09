Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.55 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

