National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) COO David Cramer Buys 10,000 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares in the company, valued at $72,078,897.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

