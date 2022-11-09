National Bankshares Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $74.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 43.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. 433,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,217. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

