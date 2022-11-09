National Bank Financial Weighs in on Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.27 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.98.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$622.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.45. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$6.20.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$380,103.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,404,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,181,326.28.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

