Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $42.44

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.44, but opened at $44.05. Natera shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 22,272 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Natera Stock Down 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock valued at $797,832. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

