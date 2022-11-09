Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $42.44

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.44, but opened at $44.05. Natera shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 22,272 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.
Natera Stock Down 9.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Natera
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natera (NTRA)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.