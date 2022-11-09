NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.43.
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ NSTG opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.73.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
