NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 293,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

