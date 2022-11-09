MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Price Target Cut to $3.00

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPLN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

MultiPlan Price Performance

NYSE MPLN opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other MultiPlan news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

