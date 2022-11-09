Motorsport Games (MSGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Motorsport Games to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 230.11%.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.84. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

