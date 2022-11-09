Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.43.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI opened at $256.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

