Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of MS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,316. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

