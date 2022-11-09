Morgan Stanley Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 200

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DIISY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.19) to GBX 262 ($3.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.36) to GBX 279 ($3.21) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

