Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. 23,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

