Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 66,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.