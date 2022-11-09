Moonbeam Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002282 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $157.44 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00079353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001655 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005190 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,372,485 coins and its circulating supply is 430,895,893 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

