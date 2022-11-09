Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Board of Directors Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 2,602,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,283. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

