MoneyLion (ML) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyLion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

In related news, CFO Richard Correia sold 135,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $196,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,378,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,043.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MoneyLion by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

