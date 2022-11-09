Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

