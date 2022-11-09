Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

