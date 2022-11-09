Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 106043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Stock Down 11.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.