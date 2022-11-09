Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.