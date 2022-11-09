Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241-$244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 1.8 %

MODN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Model N will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Model N

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $687,180 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.