Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $102.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.89. 4,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,768. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

