Minim (MINM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million. Minim had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Minim stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Minim has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

