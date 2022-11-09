Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.96. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Mineral Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Further Reading

