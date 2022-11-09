MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 419,566 shares.The stock last traded at $205.65 and had previously closed at $211.84.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

