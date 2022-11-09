MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $117.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,903.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total transaction of $47,457.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,655 shares of company stock worth $723,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

