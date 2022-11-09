MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 206,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 136,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

NYSE MET opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.